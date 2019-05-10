Wigan workers leave the office to unwind with free yoga sessions

A training provider encouraged people to step away from their desks and try yoga during National Stress Awareness Month.

Hindley Green-based 3B Training held yoga sessions in a bid to help combat daily stress.

The free yoga sessions designed to help reduce stress

A total of 24 people attended, from different occupations and of different ages, to learn chair yoga poses and breathing techniques which can be done at home or in the office.

Some people hoped to reduce workplace stress or improve their mental health, while others enjoyed yoga and simply wanted to join the free sessions.

The sessions were held as part of an annual initiative to raise awareness of the effects of stress, how to spot the signs and how to reduce it.The firm, which provides health and safety training, plans to do more in future to tackle stress and mental health issues.