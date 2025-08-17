The chief nursing officer at Wigan’s hospitals has encouraged male students to consider following in his footsteps by entering the profession.

Kev Parker-Evans has joined the chief nursing officer for England in highlighting how a career in nursing can be the perfect choice for both men and women.

It has traditionally been seen as a career for women and the latest figures show only one in eight of the nurses and health visitors working in the NHS are male, with just under 47,300 men compared to nearly 321,200 women.

Kev Parker-Evans, chief nursing officer at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Mr Parker-Evans, who joined Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) in January 2024, said: “I have always wanted to be a nurse and would absolutely encourage anyone, regardless of background or gender, to pursue a career in this field.

“We are very proud of our diverse nursing workforce at WWL and have male nurses in leadership roles across the trust. Having this wonderful mix of diversity, skills and experiences enables us to meet the needs of a varied patient population. This really is a career than can take you anywhere, with incredible opportunities and prospects for those who are willing to care.”

Duncan Burton, who became the first man to be appointed as the NHS’s chief nursing officer last year, shared his experience of how rewarding nursing can be for both men and women.

His appeal came as many young people consider their futures after the publication of results for A-levels and other qualifications.

It also followed the Government pledging to support newly-qualified nurses and midwives by launching its Graduate Guarantee, unlocking thousands of jobs and ensuring there are enough positions for every newly-qualified nurse and midwife to apply for this year.

Mr Burton said: “I've been a nurse for 27 years and it's been incredibly rewarding. I became a nurse because I wanted to help people and provide the very best care, and I still love being a nurse.

“Our workforce should represent the communities we serve and diverse teams with different perspectives deliver better patient care.

“I'd encourage all students thinking about nursing to take the next step and for any men getting their results not to be put off by outdated stereotypes. Nursing offers opportunities for people from all backgrounds.”

Extra support will be provided for student nurses as part of the Government’s 10-Year Health Plan, meaning travel expenses will be reimbursed faster.

The process of confirming course completion will also be sped up so that new nurses can start work sooner.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said: “We've listened carefully to the concerns of students and we're taking action. Through our 10-Year Health Plan, we're breaking down barriers by expanding apprenticeship opportunities and widening routes into nursing and midwifery.

“The NHS is undergoing the most significant transformation since its creation and we need passionate, dedicated people to be part of that journey. You represent the future of our health service and will be at the forefront of building an NHS that's fit for the future.”