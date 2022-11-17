Wigan's mayor opens new optician's with all sorts of added extras including a bar for customers

Standish Styling Optician’s welcomed Coun Marie Morgan to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony and slice through a celebratory cake at the special event.

It is the borough’s first private optician, and bosses are going out of their way to give the clientele a special experience.

The Mayor cuts a celebratory cake at Standish Styling Optician's official opening

And that includes chilling out with a beer, prosecco or coffee while they wait from its own, unique bar.

Members of the public visited as part of the first open day, when they were greeted with a drink and nibbles as they were able to try on frames and enter the prize draw to win their favourite pair of glasses. Guests were shown around the state-of-the art testing equipment, with appointments being booked for eye examinations and styling consultations.

The next day was VIP day, with business owners, friends and family and local dignitaries in attendance. They were treated to an impressive grazing table from Let’s Go Grazey plus the aforementioned cake from Occasion Cakes…and the champagne was flowing.

Coun Morgan, in her speech reminded those listening of how Standish is a growing community with a village atmosphere, and is fast becoming a destination shopping centre, with great boutiques, beauticians, bars and restaurants with the new optical practices aligns itself.

Wigan Mayor Coun Marie Morgan and consort Coun Clive Morgan at the official opening of Standish Styling Optician's