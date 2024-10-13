Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“I have got a brilliant team and I love coming to work every day. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Kev Parker-Evans has always dreamed of becoming a chief nurse and it has now become a reality.

He started his career by doing work experience as a housekeeper at a hospital in Shropshire and has worked his way up to be appointed as chief nursing officer at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL).

It is a role he relishes doing every day, saying: “I love it, I absolutely love it.”

Kev Parker-Evans, chief nursing officer at WWL

Mr Parker-Evans worked as a healthcare assistant in a nursing home after leaving school, before beginning his nurse training in March 2000 at Staffordshire University.

He has a varied clinical background, including in urgent and emergency care, and worked his way up to become deputy chief nurse at Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust.

He completed an MBA in leadership, becoming a chartered manager in 2023, and then applied for the role of chief nurse following the departure of incumbent Rabina Tindale.

Chief nursing officer Kev Parker-Evans

Mr Parker-Evans said: “I have always aspired to be a chief nurse and I think when I did the preliminary discussions here, everybody was really welcoming, really friendly and patient-focused and community-focused about how they worked as a community to look after patients.

"I got that feeling of warmth from the very first day that I stepped in for my interview, from all the people I spoke to as part of my due diligence right up to the board who interviewed me for the post.

"There is a real warm feeling about here as community, not just the organisation.”

He was appointed as interim chief nurse in January, before securing the substantive post in June.

When asked to describe the work of a chief nurse, Mr Parker-Evans said: “I would explain my role to the public as being both a nurse and patient advocate on our executive board and being a role model to our nursing, midwifery and AHP [allied health professionals] workforce.

"Almost I am the conductor to the orchestra that makes nursing, midwifery and AHPs work.”

It has been a busy 10 months since he started working in Wigan.

He said: “We have had a CQC visit in that 10 months. That was good, a real reflection of the team’s dedication and how they are looking after patients in urgent and emergency care.

"We have started to look as a leadership team at what our nursing, midwifery and AHP strategy looks like and we will launch that in the new year. The key findings of that strategy are how we are going to be exceptional at delivering the basics every time.”

Mr Parker-Evans believes good care is built on getting the fundamentals right, which he says includes how they communicate with patients and relatives, how they support patients with discharge, supporting patients to be active in hospital, making sure patients’ voices are at the centre of decisions about their care, and having an inclusive and diverse workforce.

“Part of that strategy is going to be having a focus each month over the 12 months to build upon the fundamentals. That will be themed months to help us deliver these fundamentals,” he said.

Work has already started to look at these fundamentals and how the leadership team works together, rather than in “siloed roles”.

Mr Parker-Evans wants patients to be at the centre of care and is keen to listen to both patients and the community to find out what can be done better.

There are now “lived experience champions”, who are patients or carers who have had either good or bad experiences within healthcare and are helping to make a difference through the patient experience group.

Leaders are now going across the trust’s sites every Friday afternoon to speak to staff and patients, making them more visible.

A new senior nurse has also been appointed with a portfolio of patient experience and reducing patient harm.

Recruitment drives will be launched for healthcare assistants and registered nurses, to ensure there is a strong workforce at the trust, while Mr Parker-Evans is working with Wigan Council and Edge Hill University to look at roles that could be done as a collaboration.

As WWL is a key employer in the borough, he is working with the council, university and Wigan and Leigh College to look at any barriers that might be faced by staff and how they can be broken down in future.

Within the trust, Mr Parker-Evans has been working closely with Mary Fleming, who was appointed as chief executive earlier this year.

He said: “Mary is a really experienced executive director. She has a really clear vision, she has an absolute passion for the staff in the organisation and the patients in the organisation, so leads us really well to make that happen.

"She has been a figurehead for me in making the transition from a deputy to an executive director.

"The whole board has been incredibly supportive to me in terms of the interim and getting the substantive role and that transition not only going from a deputy to a chief but to a different trust as well.”

Mr Parker-Evans also said there was a “really good celebration” for International Day of the Midwife, Nurse and ODP and an event was being held on Monday for National AHPs’ Day.