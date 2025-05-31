The family of a former school secretary from Wigan is appealing for help from her former colleagues and others with knowledge of school site conditions, following her death from mesothelioma: a cancer caused by historic exposure to asbestos.

Anne Maguire was diagnosed with mesothelioma in December 2023 at the age of 92, following a series of scans and a biopsy prompted by ongoing health concerns.

Tragically, due to her age and overall condition, she was unable to undergo any form of active treatment.

Following her diagnosis, her health began to decline, and she sadly passed away on February 14 this year.

Just one fibre of asbestos in the lung can cause mesothelioma

During her career, she worked in several schools across the Wigan area, based in school offices and involved in day-to-day administration, including switchboard duties and supporting senior teaching staff.

Following her diagnosis, she instructed industrial disease specialists at Thompsons Solicitors to investigate the circumstances of her exposure.

Sadly, her condition deteriorated and she passed away before she had any answers. Now her family has vowed to continue the case in her memory.

They are calling for anyone who may have worked with her throughout her career, which included a period at St John Rigby Sixth Form College at Orrell from 1980 until the end of that decade, before moving to St Edmund Arrowsmith RC High School in Ashton, where she worked until 1997, to come forward with information.

In both roles, she was based in the main school office.

Emma Draper from Thompsons Solicitors, who is leading the legal investigation on behalf of Mrs Maguire’s family, said: “We are appealing to anyone who worked with Mrs Maguire or in similar areas of the schools during the 1980s and 1990s, particularly those with knowledge of building work, site conditions, or the presence of asbestos-containing materials.”

Freedom of Information requests obtained by Mrs Maguire’s legal team as part of their ongoing investigation confirmed that asbestos was present at both school sites during her employment.

Ms Draper added: “Her family are seeking answers about how she may have been exposed, and we would be very grateful to hear from anyone who remembers the working environment at either school during that time.”

Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact Emma Draper at Thompsons Solicitors on 0151 224 1655, or via email at [email protected].