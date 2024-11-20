Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan woman has been accused of impersonating a nurse at the town's hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ingrid Taylor, 42, of City Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to fraud by false representation by turning up at Wigan Infirmary on February 22 this year dressed in full nurses uniform with fake identification badges and other paraphernalia, intending to make a gain, namely self-gratification.

She also denies a separate charge of possessing articles - namely nurses uniforms and identification documents - for the purposes of committing fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor is being prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act and after entering her not guilty pleas, she was granted unconditional bail by the bench but must next appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 18.