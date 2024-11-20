Woman denies faking being a nurse at Wigan Infirmary
Ingrid Taylor, 42, of City Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to fraud by false representation by turning up at Wigan Infirmary on February 22 this year dressed in full nurses uniform with fake identification badges and other paraphernalia, intending to make a gain, namely self-gratification.
She also denies a separate charge of possessing articles - namely nurses uniforms and identification documents - for the purposes of committing fraud.
Taylor is being prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act and after entering her not guilty pleas, she was granted unconditional bail by the bench but must next appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on December 18.