Wrightington named among top one hundred specialised hospitals in the world

Wrightington Hospital has been ranked among the world’s top 100 specialised hospitals, according to a new compilation by global publication Newsweek.

The hospital was one of only two in the UK dedicated to orthopaedic surgery and rheumatology to make the list and the only one outside of London.

A total of 1,000 hospitals from 11 countries were selected based on recommendations from medical professionals, patient survey results and medical performance indicators.

Tens of thousands of doctors, hospital managers and other healthcare professionals filled in an online survey – compiled by Newsweek, global market research company Statista, as well as private medical-insurance provider GeoBlue.

Rebecca Lyon, Director of Operations – Specialist Surgery said: “We’re extremely proud of the work carried out at Wrightington Hospital and take great pride in being a Centre of Excellence in the treatment of musculo-skeletal disease, including carrying out pioneering hip replacement and revision surgery, along with a broad range of upper and lower limb surgery.

“As a centre, we perform more hip, elbow, shoulder and ankle replacements than any other UK hospital.

“To be recognised among the world’s best specialised hospitals is extremely gratifying, knowing the findings have come from peers, our performance and patient satisfaction.

“The list is full of institutions who are global leaders in their fields, and to be among such an esteemed and select group, is full testament to our hard-working staff and encourages us to deliver even better performance for our patients in the future.

Wrightington Hospital is one of three hospital sites managed by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust and has its origins in the pioneering orthopaedic work of Sir John Charnley.

Other specialised hospitals on the list range from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, USA with its peerless educational arm; to Singapore General Hospital, which pursues clinical research and offers outstanding nursing; to the Charité hospital in Berlin, which employs more than half of Germany’s Nobel Prize winners in physiology or medicine. Elsewhere within Greater Manchester the list included The Christie and Manchester Royal Eye Hospital.