Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust urges residents to choose health services wisely over the Bank Holiday weekend

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust is urging local people to choose health services wisely over the Bank Holiday weekend to ensure emergency services are available for those most in need.

Mary Fleming, chief operatingoOfficer for the Trust said; “To allow everyone to get the treatment and advice they need, it is important to remember that people should only use the hospital’s Accident & Emergency Department when they require emergency treatment.

“If you are injured or taken ill over the Bank Holiday, there are many options available to help you get the care you need, when and where you need it.”

Should you be taken ill or require assistance, please see below a list of options available:

Visit a pharmacy

Many common illnesses such as coughs or colds can be best and most easily treated by visiting your local pharmacy and speaking to a pharmacist without having to make an appointment. Your pharmacist can offer advice on how to look after yourself at home with rest and over-the-counter treatments. You don’t need an appointment and many pharmacists have private consultation areas. For a list of pharmacy services available over the Bank Holiday weekend visit www.nhs.uk

NHS 111 service

Contact NHS 111 online via 111.nhs.uk or call the free NHS 111 number to access a medical professional who will assess you any time of day or night. If you need to be seen, they will be able to direct you to the best service for your needs and can also arrange a GP Out of Hours Service appointment if you need one, all weekend day and night.

Visit your GP

Ring your GP to make an appointment. Not registered? Visit the NHS website to find a GP near you.

Evenings and weekends

If your GP practice is closed, there are a number of GP ‘hub’ services across Wigan, which are open every day, including Bank Holidays. Please call the Wigan Borough central booking point for assistance on 01942 482848.