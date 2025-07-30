WWL’s Chief Medical Officer Receives OBE at Windsor Castle

Professor Sanjay Arya, Chief Medical Officer and Consultant Cardiologist at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (WWL), has been presented with his OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) medal by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

The honour specifically recognises Prof. Arya for services to Black and Minority Ethnic Doctors and Healthcare in North-West England (Greater Manchester).

Accompanied by his wife and two children, Prof. Arya was presented with the medal by the King following the announcement that he was to receive the OBE in this year’s New Year’s Honours List.

Speaking about the day, Prof. Arya said: “It was a very humbling experience to receive the award from the King. He was very appreciative of the staff working in the NHS and sends his good wishes to everyone. I would once again like to dedicate the award to the staff at WWL and the people of Borough of Wigan.”

Prof. Arya joined WWL in November 2000 as a Consultant Cardiologist, specialising in coronary heart disease, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmia. He led on setting up of the Cardiac Catheter Lab and starting coronary intervention at Wigan. Prof. Arya was the Chair of the AQ Heart Failure group during which he ensured patients with heart failure received high-quality care across the North-West of England. He Co-Chairs the European Group on Safety for Older People.

He has been the Trust’s Executive Medical Director since 2017, playing a critical role in providing leadership to the medical workforce and focussing on delivery of clinically safe care to the patients at WWL. He was awarded Community Hero by the Prime Minister for developing cardiac services in Wigan in 2016 and was acknowledged as Covid Hero by the people of Wigan for his work in the borough during the Covid pandemic. Prof. Arya was also awarded a ‘Believe Star’ by Wigan Council earlier this year, the highest accolade awarded in the borough.