Young Manchester Senior Care Assistant shares his apprenticeship journey to showcase career progression opportunities in celebration of National Apprenticeship Week

Gabriel Jones, Senior Care Assistant, at HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home in Wigan, Manchester, has been sharing his own personal apprenticeship journey to encourage more young men to consider an apprenticeship and career within the Social Care Sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the 18th annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) from 10th – 16th February 2025, Gabriel has been discussing how apprenticeships are a great alternative to the traditional college routes available for young people wishing to pursue a career in the Social Care Sector.

Gabriel, aged 20, is currently completing his Level 3 Lead Adult Social Care Apprenticeship. From a young age Gabriel has had a passion for looking after others and a desire to care for those who are vulnerable and need support. Gabriel spent time working in domiciliary care whilst at college before moving into the care home sector to help those with nursing care needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel joined HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home in December 2023 as a Care Assistant when he was aged 19. Since joining the team at Carrington Court, Gabriel has expanded his skills and knowledge through his apprenticeship and feels a great sense of achievement that his work is supporting his community.

Gabriel Jones, Senior Care Assistant at HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home who is completing his Level 3 Lead Adult Social Care Apprenticeship

Gabriel started his Level 3 Lead Adult Social Care Apprenticeship, in February 2024 to further his career prospects and improve his skills, including communication and leadership within care Gabriel’s confidence increased throughout his apprenticeship and led to Gabriel being promoted to Senior Carer Assistant. He aims to complete his apprenticeship by February 2025.

Following the completion of his Level 3 Lead Adult Social Care Apprenticeship, Gabriel plans to embark on further training at Carrington Court to become a Nursing Assistant and aspires to complete training to become a Registered Nurse, hopefully through the Registered Nurse Degree apprenticeship programme which HC-One offer.

Gabriel hopes to continue to progress by developing his clinical skills and would like to specialise as a Tissue Viability Nurse. Gabriel would also like to further develop his leadership skills that he has gained through doing his apprenticeship to move into Clinical Management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriel Jones, Senior Care Assistant at HC-One’s Carrington Court Care Home, commented:

“I am really enjoying completing my Level 3 Lead Adult Social Care Apprenticeship. To be given the opportunity to do an apprenticeship has been amazing. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from leading professionals and see how my knowledge from the course has been put into practice to benefit those who I care for.

“My advice to anyone considering doing an apprenticeship would be to ensure that you keep on track and ask the team around you as many questions as you can. This has helped me massively to gain a wealth of knowledge about leadership and develop my clinical skills. All the hard work and energy you put in will benefit you in the future.”

HC-One apprenticeships are offered to both newly recruited and existing colleagues to help develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. HC-One currently offers over 25 different apprenticeship programmes from Level 2 through to Degree and Masters level programmes and currently has over 590 colleagues undertaking an apprenticeship in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, HC-One saw 200 colleagues successfully complete their apprenticeship programmes in England, 52 of which achieved distinctions and are currently supporting over 1,000 colleagues across England, Scotland and Wales to complete an apprenticeship and qualification programme within the next two to three years.

Rebecca Asprey, Home Manager at Carrington Court Care Home, stated:

“It is important that our colleagues feel valued, and they are provided with the right support and opportunities to learn and progress in their careers.

“As a leader at HC-One, I know how important apprenticeships are in supporting our colleagues to improve and grow their careers in care. I am extremely proud of the commitment Gabriel gives to his learning as well as all our other colleagues currently completing an apprenticeship at Carrington Court.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Beasley, HC-One’s Apprenticeship and Qualifications Manager, stated:

“It’s so important that our colleagues’ apprenticeship journeys like Gabriel’s are shared and celebrated as well as Gabriel being recognised as a role model, so that as a sector we are raising awareness or the potential for career progression and job satisfaction opportunities available through apprenticeships, not only for young people but also men.

“This is particularly important as we know that younger workers are under-represented in adult social care with only 8% of the workforce under 25. In sharing Gabriel’s apprenticeship experience we hope this will encourage others to explore opportunities available to them across the Social Care sector, encouraging and attracting a diverse workforce.”

For more information on career opportunities at HC-One homes in your area visit https://apply.hc-one.co.uk/