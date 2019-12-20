Young Wigan mum praises support from family nurses after death of partner Billy Livesley

Christmas came early for young parents and their children in Wigan after the local Family Nurse Partnership held their annual festive party.

The merry occasion, held at Ince Start Well Centre, brought around a dozen families together to take part in fun activities, receive advice and support from the family nurses and celebrate their achievements.

The Family Nurse Partnership is a programme for first time mothers under the age of 20, offering intensive and structured home visiting, delivered by specially trained nurses, from early pregnancy until the child is two.

The Family Nurse Partnership, run by Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, helps mums have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child’s health and development and plan their own futures.

Among those enjoying the party was 18-year-old Leah Galvin, a first-time mum from Abram.

Her baby son Billy Junior will never meet his father Billy Livesley, 21, as he died last December after being hit with a metal bar on a car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

Peter Connors has since been given a life sentence in prison for his murder.

She said: “I’ve had an extremely tough time over the past 12 months, but if it wasn’t for my family and the Family Nurse Partnership, I don’t know how I would have got through it all.

“They’ve been incredible and there for me throughout. Having a baby is such a life-changing moment, but the best decision I’ve ever made.

“My four-month-old son Billy Junior is such a happy little boy and a big reason for that is the support the nurses have given me.”

Coun Jenny Bullen, Wigan Council’s lead member for children’s services, paid a visit to the party, meeting the nurses, Leah and the other families.

Jeff Ahmed, family nurse supervisor, added: “The Family Nurse Partnership works towards improving maternal and child health, economic security, child development and safeguarding.

“The partnership enables young parents to develop positive relationships, self-confidence and understanding the needs of their child, as well as making choices that will give their child the best possible start in life.”

For more information, visit www.wwl.nhs.uk and type in “Family Nurse Partnership” in the search bar.

Alternatively you can call 01942 482475.