11 photographs of May queens in Wigan and staff retiring from their jobs 46 years ago

By Michelle Adamson
Published 26th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Looking back to 1979, our photographers covered some of the borough’s May queen events and captured presentations for retiring staff members at various workplaces in Wigan.

RETRO – 1979

May queens and retirees

1. Retro

May queens and retirees Photo: National World

1979 - Higher Ince May Queen

2. RETRO

1979 - Higher Ince May Queen Photo: STAFF

Higher Ince May Queen in 1979

3. RETRO

Higher Ince May Queen in 1979 Photo: STAFF

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Marshall Hatton retirement at Foster Lens.

4. RETRO

RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Marshall Hatton retirement at Foster Lens. Photo: STAFF

