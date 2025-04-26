11 photographs of May queens in Wigan and staff retiring from their jobs 46 years ago
Published 26th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Looking back to 1979, our photographers covered some of the borough’s May queen events and captured presentations for retiring staff members at various workplaces in Wigan.
1. Retro
May queens and retirees Photo: National World
2. RETRO
1979 - Higher Ince May Queen Photo: STAFF
3. RETRO
Higher Ince May Queen in 1979 Photo: STAFF
4. RETRO
RETRO - WIGAN - 1979 - Marshall Hatton retirement at Foster Lens. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.