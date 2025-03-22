13 buildings in Wigan that are listed

By Sian Jones
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Wigan is home to hundreds of historic buildings that have been listed.

These buildings have been classified into one of three grades:

  • Grade I buildings are of exceptional interest.
  • Grade II* buildings are particularly important buildings of more than special interest.
  • Grade II buildings are of special interest warranting every effort to preserve them.

Here is a round-up of some of the buildings that have been awarded listed status.

Wigan is home to a number of listed buildings

1. Listed buildings

Wigan is home to a number of listed buildings Photo: NW

Photo Sales
St Wilfrid's was listed as Grade I in 1966

2. St Wilfrid's Church- Market Street, Standish

St Wilfrid's was listed as Grade I in 1966 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
St Thomas's CE Parish Church was awarded Grade II status in 1966

3. St Thomas's CE Parish Church- Ashton

St Thomas's CE Parish Church was awarded Grade II status in 1966 Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Eckersley Mills was awarded Grade II status in 1994

4. Eckersley Mills- Swan Meadow Road, Wigan

Eckersley Mills was awarded Grade II status in 1994 Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice