Fashions and many jobs were very different back then.
1. 1967
The fashions of the day modelled by girls at The Deanery High School, Wigan, in 1967. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1968
Legendary steam engine the Flying Scotsman stops at Wigan North Western Station where it was hauling "The Moorlands Rail Tour" in October 1968. The locomotive was built in 1923 and could reach a speed of 100mph. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1968
Enthusiastic train spotters wait on North West station platform for the Flying Scotsman to come in on its last journey through Wigan in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1970
The Delekta food processing factory in Green Lane, Golborne, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell
