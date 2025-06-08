15 images of events making Wigan news in the '60s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Jun 2025, 07:30 BST
We are in the swinging ’60s for this selection of pictures of Wigan people and events.

Fashions and many jobs were very different back then.

The fashions of the day modelled by girls at The Deanery High School, Wigan, in 1967.

1. 1967

The fashions of the day modelled by girls at The Deanery High School, Wigan, in 1967. Photo: Frank Orrell

Legendary steam engine the Flying Scotsman stops at Wigan North Western Station where it was hauling "The Moorlands Rail Tour" in October 1968. The locomotive was built in 1923 and could reach a speed of 100mph.

2. 1968

Legendary steam engine the Flying Scotsman stops at Wigan North Western Station where it was hauling "The Moorlands Rail Tour" in October 1968. The locomotive was built in 1923 and could reach a speed of 100mph. Photo: Frank Orrell

Enthusiastic train spotters wait on North West station platform for the Flying Scotsman to come in on its last journey through Wigan in 1968.

3. 1968

Enthusiastic train spotters wait on North West station platform for the Flying Scotsman to come in on its last journey through Wigan in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Delekta food processing factory in Green Lane, Golborne, in 1970.

4. 1970

The Delekta food processing factory in Green Lane, Golborne, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell

