15 pictures that will transport readers back to the Wigan of the 1960s even if they're not old enough to remember those times themselves

By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
We are back in the swinging ’60s for this album of photographs taken of Wigan people and events.

Long distant memories may be rekindled for some of our older readers.

Kathleen Winstanley is welcomed home to Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, by friends and neighbours after being crowned Miss United Kingdom in Blackpool in August 1968.

1. 1968

Kathleen Winstanley is welcomed home to Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, by friends and neighbours after being crowned Miss United Kingdom in Blackpool in August 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The Delekta food processing factory in Green Lane, Golborne, in 1970.

2. 1970

The Delekta food processing factory in Green Lane, Golborne, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968. The blacksmith is thought to be Herbert Jordan.

3. 1968

The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968. The blacksmith is thought to be Herbert Jordan. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969.

4. 1969

An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice