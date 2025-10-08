Long distant memories may be rekindled for some of our older readers.
1. 1968
Kathleen Winstanley is welcomed home to Prescott Lane, Kitt Green, by friends and neighbours after being crowned Miss United Kingdom in Blackpool in August 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1970
The Delekta food processing factory in Green Lane, Golborne, in 1970. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1968
The last remaining blacksmith's forge in south west Lancashire on Kenyon Lane, Lowton, just before closure in 1968. The blacksmith is thought to be Herbert Jordan. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1969
An injured fireman is helped by colleagues during the huge fire at John England's Gidlow Mills factory near Mesnes Park on Monday 20th of October 1969. Photo: Frank Orrell