16 Wigan Summer Show pictures from the 1960s and '70s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 9th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Wigan Summer Show used to be a popular fixture at Mesnes Park for many year.

Here are pictures taken at it in the 1960s and 1970s.

Wigan Summer Shows in the 1960s-70s

1. RETRO

Wigan Summer Shows in the 1960s-70s Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
RETRO 1969 - Wigan's annual summer show in Mesnes Park gave young people the chance to show their skills.

2. RETRO

RETRO 1969 - Wigan's annual summer show in Mesnes Park gave young people the chance to show their skills. Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wigan annual summer show in 1969

3. RETRO

Wigan annual summer show in 1969 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Wigan annual summer show 1969

4. RETRO

Wigan annual summer show 1969 Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice