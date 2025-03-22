Wigan street scenes 1890s to 1980s
1. Frank Orrell
Pictures of Wigan taken between the 1890s and 1980s Photo: UGC
2. 1904
"Th'owd Tin Chapel" which preceded the present brick building of Gidlow Methodist Church on the corner of Barnsley Street and Buckley Street. The picture shows the chapel being set in position around 1904 on what was then sandy wastes. The men in the picture are church officials and contractors. The iron church was demolished in 1949. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Farrington and Son on Wigan Lane advertising artificial limbs, cork boots, appliances for infantile paralysis and curvature of the legs. Made to order. Next door is James Jackson advertising corned beef and pickled tongues around the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1970
A driver's view coming up King Street to its junction with Rodney Street with Lennons supermarket on the left in the early 1970s. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.