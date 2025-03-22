21 Wigan street scenes, some dating back to the century before last

By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
We have dug deep into our photographic archives to find pictures of these Wigan street scenes, some dating back as far as the 1890s and featuring old buildings, some familiar and still standing tall and some which are long gone.

"Th'owd Tin Chapel" which preceded the present brick building of Gidlow Methodist Church on the corner of Barnsley Street and Buckley Street. The picture shows the chapel being set in position around 1904 on what was then sandy wastes. The men in the picture are church officials and contractors. The iron church was demolished in 1949.

Farrington and Son on Wigan Lane advertising artificial limbs, cork boots, appliances for infantile paralysis and curvature of the legs. Made to order. Next door is James Jackson advertising corned beef and pickled tongues around the turn of the 20th century.

A driver's view coming up King Street to its junction with Rodney Street with Lennons supermarket on the left in the early 1970s.

