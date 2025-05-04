Some are long gone and some remain to this day.
1. Wigan scenes from the 1880s to 1970s
. Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
The old doctors' surgery building at the junction of High Street and School Lane, Standish, in 1980 where Subway and the Spar supermarket is now. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.