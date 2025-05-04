22 vintage views of Wigan streets and buildings

By Michelle Adamson
Published 4th May 2025, 04:55 BST
Some of the pictures in this gallery date back to the century before last and all importantly chart Wigan landmarks, whether they be streets or buildings.

Some are long gone and some remain to this day.

1. Wigan scenes from the 1880s to 1970s

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century.

2. RETRO

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell

D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900.

3. RETRO

D. Humphreys fish and chip restaurant and the Saracen's Head pub on Wigan Lane around 1900. Photo: Frank Orrell

The old doctors' surgery building at the junction of High Street and School Lane, Standish, in 1980 where Subway and the Spar supermarket is now.

4. RETRO

The old doctors' surgery building at the junction of High Street and School Lane, Standish, in 1980 where Subway and the Spar supermarket is now. Photo: Frank Orrell

