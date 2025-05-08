26 archive images of Shevington scenes, youngsters and sports
Published 8th May 2025, 15:45 BST
More senio readers’ memories might be jogged by this collection of pictures taken in the village of Shevington several decades ago.
1. Pictures of Shevington in years past
. Photo: STAFF
2. RETRO
Helping to make a model village are Alan Benton, Angela Gaskell, Emma Spencer and Susanne Eastham at Shevington Primary School in November 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
RETRO 1970 A group of residents protest against a nearby development which would congest Shevington's already narrow lanes. Photo: Wigan Today - National World
4. RETRO
Action from a charity football match between the the Plough and Harrow and ladies at Shevington on Sunday 14th of May 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell
