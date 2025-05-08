26 archive images of Shevington scenes, youngsters and sports

More senio readers’ memories might be jogged by this collection of pictures taken in the village of Shevington several decades ago.

Enjoy!

Helping to make a model village are Alan Benton, Angela Gaskell, Emma Spencer and Susanne Eastham at Shevington Primary School in November 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

RETRO 1970 A group of residents protest against a nearby development which would congest Shevington's already narrow lanes. Photo: Wigan Today - National World

Action from a charity football match between the the Plough and Harrow and ladies at Shevington on Sunday 14th of May 1978. Photo: Frank Orrell

