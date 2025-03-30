28 pictures of Wigan cub-scouts taken from the 1940s to 2010s

By Charles Graham
Published 30th Mar 2025, 15:45 BST
Thousands of boys – and more recently a few girls – will have been cub-scouts in Wigan over the period covered by this picture gallery.

These pictures date from the 1940s to the 2010s.

1. Wigan cub-scouts pictured between the 1940s and 2000s

. Photo: STAFF

2. Scouting Together - Making the Links camp at Bispham Hall Scout Estate. Crew Commander Simon Connor, from Wigan Fire Station, with members of the 1st Astley Scout Group (Mowgli) Cub pack and 1st Shevington Cubs at the Scouting Together - Making the Links camp at Bispham Hall Scout Estate

.. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. Scouting Together - Making the Links camp at Bispham Hall Scout Estate. 3rd Wigan (St Cuthbert's and St Edward's) Cubs and Scouts eagerly await the barbecue

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. The St Anne's Cubs, from Beech Hill prepare to climb Pendle Hill in 1949

. Photo: copy

