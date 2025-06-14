Some will be familiar views, others less so.
1. The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975.
The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Church Street, Standish, in November 1971, showing St. Wilfrid's church in the background and the Black Horse Hotel which is now the Lychgate Tavern. Photo: STAFF
3. RETRO
A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971. Photo: STAFF
4. RETRO
A fire in busy King Street in 1970. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.