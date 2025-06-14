30 photos of Wigan streets of yesteryear: some not seen for decades

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Some of these pictures in this retro gallery haven’t seen the light of day for many decades. They are various scenes of Wigan, one dating back 121 years.

Some will be familiar views, others less so.

The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975.

1. The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975.

The derelict Hope Street, Springview, in September 1975. Photo: Frank Orrell

Church Street, Standish, in November 1971, showing St. Wilfrid's church in the background and the Black Horse Hotel which is now the Lychgate Tavern.

Church Street, Standish, in November 1971, showing St. Wilfrid's church in the background and the Black Horse Hotel which is now the Lychgate Tavern. Photo: STAFF

A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971.

A scene from a Wigan street in the Scholes area about to be demolished in 1971. Photo: STAFF

A fire in busy King Street in 1970.

A fire in busy King Street in 1970. Photo: STAFF

