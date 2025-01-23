See how many you recognise!
1. Wigan scenes in the 1970s
2. 1973
Church Street, Orrell, at its junction with Moor Road in 1973. The post office and general store is on the left corner with a row of shops then the Rose and Crown pub. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1973
Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1971
Westwood power station and the Wigan gasometer behind Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
