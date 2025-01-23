30 street scene pictures taken in Wigan in the 1970s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 04:55 BST
This gallery takes us back half a century and more to when our photographer Frank Orrell photographed street scenes in and around Wigan in the early 1970s.

See how many you recognise!

.

1. Wigan scenes in the 1970s

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
Church Street, Orrell, at its junction with Moor Road in 1973. The post office and general store is on the left corner with a row of shops then the Rose and Crown pub.

2. 1973

Church Street, Orrell, at its junction with Moor Road in 1973. The post office and general store is on the left corner with a row of shops then the Rose and Crown pub. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973.

3. 1973

Central Station on Station Road under demolition in August 1973. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Westwood power station and the Wigan gasometer behind Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971.

4. 1971

Westwood power station and the Wigan gasometer behind Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice