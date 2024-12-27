35 vintage pictures of Hindley taken between the 1920s and '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 27th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
Some fine images to savour here of Hindley people, places and events which will take readers back many decades.

The pictures from the Wigan Today archive date from the 1920s to the ’80s.

1. Hindley from the 1920s to '80s

. Photo: STAFF

2. The Hindley Belles morris dancers in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Hindley dancers line up with their teacher certificates in 1987

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. The band and local community gather outside Hindley Royal British Legion to raise the Union Flag

. Photo: Henry Parr

