57 more wacky Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress pictures (2018)

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 15:45 GMT
In some ways Boxing Day in Wigan is bigger than the day before: at least as far as partying is concerned.

This Thursday hundreds if not thousands will be taking to the streets of the town centre in a bewildering array of fancy dress costumes, as has become the annual tradition. Here are some from the 2018 cohort.

1. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2018

2. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2018

3. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2018

4. Wigan Boxing Day fancy dress 2018

