In the words of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust; Holocaust Memorial Day encourages remembrance in a world scarred by genocide. Each year, the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust chooses a different theme to enable audiences on Holocaust Memorial Day to learn something new about the past. Every theme is relevant to the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and to each subsequent genocide. This year “For a Better Future” is the theme for Holocaust Day 2025.
2001 - The Mayor plants the Holocaust tree in Mesnes Park, Wigan, with the help of David Arnold, Vice President of the Jewish Representative Council. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2001 - The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Joan Hurst, plants a tree in Mesnes Park, Wigan on Friday 26th of January 2001 in memory of Holocaust victims on the 56th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp. On the left of the picture is Auschwitz death camp guide Gosia Clarke from Wigan. Photo: Frank Orrell
2001 - Lowton High School pupil, Amy Liston, places a lighted candle near the Holocaust tree in Mesnes Park, Wigan. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2002 - Deputy Mayor Coun Geoff Roberts, Makerfield MP Ian McCartney and Kingsdown High School pupils Laura Davies, left, Samantha Jennings and Colin Upson with a candle of remembrance in Mesnes Park cafe, Wigan, after the Holocaust Day memorial ceremony. Also pictured is Aukje Clegg, originally from Holland, whose parents were part of the Dutch Resistance. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
