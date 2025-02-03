To celebrate here is a random collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring events and people that our photographers captured on film in Februarys past or whose photos have been submitted by readers.
The images date from the 1900s to the 1990s. Enjoy!
2. Second (Wigan) Active Service Section in 1901. Back row: Privates Billington and Holland. Front row: Privates Wood, Southern, Cox and Batey
3. A Wigan Little Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit in 2005
4. A Business and Professinal Women's Club International night in Wigan in 1979
