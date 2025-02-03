A look back at Wigan news in Februarys past (1900s-'90s)

By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
After a seemingly endless January, we are now into the second month of 2025 at last and the days are getting a little bit longer.

To celebrate here is a random collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive featuring events and people that our photographers captured on film in Februarys past or whose photos have been submitted by readers.

The images date from the 1900s to the 1990s. Enjoy!

1. Pictures from Wigan in Februarys long past

Photo: STAFF

2. Second (Wigan) Active Service Section in 1901. Back row: Privates Billington and Holland. Front row: Privates Wood, Southern, Cox and Batey

Photo: Send in

3. A Wigan Little Theatre's production of Blithe Spirit in 2005

Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. A Business and Professinal Women's Club International night in Wigan in 1979

Photo: SUBMITTED

