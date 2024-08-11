The closure of Rickards marks the end of a significant chapter for a business that has been a cornerstone of the town’s cultural and historical fabric.

The workshop on Hallgate has been a hive of activity, where the skilled hands of artisans transformed raw materials into functional and beautiful clogs. But now Michael Rickard and his wife Ann have decided to sell up and put the property on the market to enjoy their retirement.

Here we take a look back at the venerable tradition of shoe repairing and clog making in the town in this selection of archive pictures of Hallgate.

1 . Michael Rickard's great grandfather in this group of employees at Greenhalgh's shop on Market Street Wigan in 1905 . Photo: Gary Brunskill Photo Sales

2 . Bert Smith shoe repair specialist in Wigan (date unknown) . Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Pie shop and boot and shoe repairers in Hallgate, Wigan (date unknown) . Photo: submit Photo Sales