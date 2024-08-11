A look back in time at Wigan’s great tradition of shoe repairing and clog making

By Alan Weston
Published 11th Aug 2024, 15:45 GMT
A family tradition stretching back more than a century will be brought to a close when the last remaining old-style shoe repairers shuts its doors in Wigan later this year.

The closure of Rickards marks the end of a significant chapter for a business that has been a cornerstone of the town’s cultural and historical fabric.

The workshop on Hallgate has been a hive of activity, where the skilled hands of artisans transformed raw materials into functional and beautiful clogs. But now Michael Rickard and his wife Ann have decided to sell up and put the property on the market to enjoy their retirement.

Here we take a look back at the venerable tradition of shoe repairing and clog making in the town in this selection of archive pictures of Hallgate.

.

1. Michael Rickard's great grandfather in this group of employees at Greenhalgh's shop on Market Street Wigan in 1905

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

2. Bert Smith shoe repair specialist in Wigan (date unknown)

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

3. Pie shop and boot and shoe repairers in Hallgate, Wigan (date unknown)

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
.

4. The old Victorian Quarter in Wigan (date unknown)

. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice