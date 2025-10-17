A plaque has been unveiled to two-time Wigan borough Oscar winner and Superman cinematographer Geoffrey Unsworth
Geoffrey Unsworth was born in Atherton in 1914 and went on to become a major contributor to British films, working on a host of massively popular and award-winning movies including A Night to Remember (1958), Becket (1964), 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), Cabaret (1972), Murder on the Orient Express (1974), Return of the Pink Panther (1975) and Superman (1978).
He died of a heart attack aged just 64 while working in France on the Roman Polanski film Tess.
His Oscars for best cinematography came for that last film and Cabaret.
A Wigan Council blue plaque to him was dedicated at Atherton Town Hall at a ceremony attended by Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt, local councillors, The Mayor of Wigan, Coun Jenny Bullen and Wigan Council CEO Alison McKenzie-Folan.
Ms Platt said: “Geoffrey Unsworth was one of cinema’s most visionary artists – who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most revered cinematographers in film history.
"From period dramas, to musicals, science fiction and fantasy. His work wasn’t just beautiful - it was bold.
"A huge thank you to Brian Joyce and Maree Houghton for nominating Geoffrey for this honour and for their efforts to ensure that a permanent reminder of his legacy is placed on display in Atherton for future generations.
"As a member of the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee, it is fantastic to know that the local authority has been acknowledged as a film friendly borough – supporting film and television production locally and the benefits that it brings to local economies.”
The plaque scheme, launched in 2018, sees permanent memorials installed in public places, highlighting the impact recipients have made on local heritage and culture.
Two blue plaques are awarded by the local authority each year.
The other 2025 recipient has been Pemberton-born architect and engineer George Heaton.
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for culture at Wigan Council, said: "The two men lived very different lives to each other and came from vastly different backgrounds, but their contribution to our borough shouldn’t be understated.”
To find out more, please visit: Blue Plaque Scheme on the council website.