Another 31 rare pictures of Wigan people and events dating from exactly 10 years ago in October 2015

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
This dip back a decade into the Wigan Today archives unearths another 31 pictures, most of which haven’t been seen since they were first published.

See if you recognise yourself or anyone else!

1. Wigan people and events pictured in October 2015

Pictures, most not seen for a decade, taken of people and events in Wigan during October 2015 Photo: STAFF

Shevington High School pupils Jemma Garvin, Vicky McNulty and Katie Shore who had been selected to play for the Greater Manchester U16s netball team.

Shevington High School pupils Jemma Garvin, Vicky McNulty and Katie Shore who had been selected to play for the Greater Manchester U16s netball team. Photo: GARY KELLMAN

Wigan Warriors Kris Radlinski wears the new England RL jersey at the JJB Stadium with Ashes Angel's (from left) Zanea Joyce, Helen Reid, Lucy Gaskell, Cheryl Parrott and Lisa Flood

Wigan Warriors Kris Radlinski wears the new England RL jersey at the JJB Stadium with Ashes Angel's (from left) Zanea Joyce, Helen Reid, Lucy Gaskell, Cheryl Parrott and Lisa Flood Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Pictured with the "Big Book" at the Martland Mill Resource Centre are pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Springfield, and Barbara Brown, seconded teacher at the Centre

Pictured with the "Big Book" at the Martland Mill Resource Centre are pupils from Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Springfield, and Barbara Brown, seconded teacher at the Centre Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Related topics:Wigan
