Archive pictures of Hindley from the 1920s to '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:45 BST
Six decades of life in Hindley are captured in this gallery of photographs from the Wigan Today archives.

They date from the 1920s to the ’80s.

.

1. The Hindley Belles morris dancers in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

2. Hindley half-marathon winners in the 1980s

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. The Second Hindley St John's Hindley Green Ranger Guide Unit with a new new banner in 1987

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Hindley dancers line up with their teacher certificates in 1987

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice