They date from the 1920s to the ’80s.
1. The Hindley Belles morris dancers in the 1980s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Hindley half-marathon winners in the 1980s
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. The Second Hindley St John's Hindley Green Ranger Guide Unit with a new new banner in 1987
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Hindley dancers line up with their teacher certificates in 1987
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
