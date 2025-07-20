Brand new and spectacular aerial pictures of Wigan town centre

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Aerial pictures from Wigan Today reader Gary Winstanley provide a pin-sharp and bang-up-to-date bird’s-eye view of our town centre.

His drone camera homes in on many of Wigan's most familiar streets and views from an unfamiliar vantage point.

How the parish church nestles in behind Market Place

How the parish church nestles in behind Market Place Photo: Gary Winstanley

Wigan sorting offices on Richmond Street

Wigan sorting offices on Richmond Street Photo: Gary Winstanley

Wigan's historic parish church viewed from above Market Place

Wigan's historic parish church viewed from above Market Place Photo: Gary Winstanley

The former Galleries, now Fettlers, site showing there is still much work to be done

The former Galleries, now Fettlers, site showing there is still much work to be done Photo: Gary Winstanley

