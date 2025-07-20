His drone camera homes in on many of Wigan's most familiar streets and views from an unfamiliar vantage point.
How the parish church nestles in behind Market Place Photo: Gary Winstanley
Wigan sorting offices on Richmond Street Photo: Gary Winstanley
Wigan's historic parish church viewed from above Market Place Photo: Gary Winstanley
The former Galleries, now Fettlers, site showing there is still much work to be done Photo: Gary Winstanley
