Perhaps you recognise yourself or someone else.
1. 1985
A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1983
Parish priest of St. Patrick's RC Church, Scholes, Father James Lappin is presented with cards and gifts by schoolchildren on his Golden Jubilee in June 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1988
A fire-eater wows the crowds at Haigh Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday 29th of August 1988. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1974
Orrell fans enjoy the victory against Northampton in the National Knockout Cup quarter-final at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 9th of March 1974 which Orrell won 19-9. Photo: Frank Orrell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.