Can you spot yourself in these Wigan crowd pictures taken in the 1970s and '80s?

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
We have here a collection of pictures featuring crowds at both news and sporting events in and around Wigan in 1970s and 1980.

Perhaps you recognise yourself or someone else.

A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985.

1. 1985

A rousing "Hi-de-Hi" from girls of Wigan's Betty Buckley dance school with actress Ruth Madoc who played Gladys Pugh in the television comedy "Hi-de-Hi" during a press call for the "Babes in the Wood" pantomime at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, on Thursday 12th of December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Parish priest of St. Patrick's RC Church, Scholes, Father James Lappin is presented with cards and gifts by schoolchildren on his Golden Jubilee in June 1983.

2. 1983

Parish priest of St. Patrick's RC Church, Scholes, Father James Lappin is presented with cards and gifts by schoolchildren on his Golden Jubilee in June 1983. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A fire-eater wows the crowds at Haigh Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday 29th of August 1988.

3. 1988

A fire-eater wows the crowds at Haigh Carnival on Bank Holiday Monday 29th of August 1988. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Orrell fans enjoy the victory against Northampton in the National Knockout Cup quarter-final at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 9th of March 1974 which Orrell won 19-9.

4. 1974

Orrell fans enjoy the victory against Northampton in the National Knockout Cup quarter-final at Edge Hall Road on Saturday 9th of March 1974 which Orrell won 19-9. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice