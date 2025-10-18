Perhaps you’ll recognise a few faces.
1. RETRO
Infants show their bag designs at Ince CE Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
A local resident with his best pal in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Pupils of Ince CE Primary School David Hatton and Joanne Lindley who took part in a Christingle service at the school on Tuesday 19th of December 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell