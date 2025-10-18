Enjoy these archive pictures taken of Ince-in-Makerfield residents in the 1970s and '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 18th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
School pupils and local residents are the stars of this wonderful picture gallery taken around Ince by our photographers during the 1970s and ’80s.

Perhaps you’ll recognise a few faces.

Infants show their bag designs at Ince CE Primary School in June 1977.

1. RETRO

Infants show their bag designs at Ince CE Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
A local resident with his best pal in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971.

2. RETRO

A local resident with his best pal in Chapel Street, Lower Ince, in December 1971. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Pupils of Ince CE Primary School David Hatton and Joanne Lindley who took part in a Christingle service at the school on Tuesday 19th of December 1989.

3. RETRO

Pupils of Ince CE Primary School David Hatton and Joanne Lindley who took part in a Christingle service at the school on Tuesday 19th of December 1989. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976.

4. RETRO

Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice