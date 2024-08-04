Find out where Wigan Today staff's favourite local places are

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
We all have our places that we call special: somewhere to get away either for excitement or peace and quiet. So we thought we would ask Wigan Today editorial staff to come up with a couple of borough locations that they particularly treasure.

Most will be famliar to you all, but there are a few surprises along the way. Enjoy!

.

1. Wigan Today staff's favourite places

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Haigh Hall is under wraps at the moment but here's a reminder of it in all its glory plus its lovely green parkland. This was a choice of photograpgher Michell Adamson

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. Another choice from photographer Michelle Adamson: this time the tranquil waters of Pennington Flash at Leigh

. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
.

4. Digital reporter Sian Jones loves to go for walks up Billinge Hill, locally known as the Billinge Beacon or Billinge Lump

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice