Flashback: 16 pictures of Wigan sports events and teams in the '80s

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
This delve into the Wigan Today archives has produced some fabulous pictures of sporting events that we covered in the early 1980s, including rally car racing at Haigh Hall, water polo and cycling.

It should conjure up quite a few memories.

1. Wigan sport in the early 1980s

. Photo: STAFF

2. St Cuthbert's, Pemberton, amateur rugby league team in May 1982

. Photo: STAFF

3. Every vantage point taken by spectators at a stage of the Lombard RAC Rally which roared through the grounds of Haigh Hall Country Park on Tuesday November 22 1983

. Photo: FO

4. The Wigan Rugby Union Under 12s team who won a sevens competition in March 1983

. Photo: FO

Related topics:WiganHaigh Hall
