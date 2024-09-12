It should conjure up quite a few memories.
1. Wigan sport in the early 1980s
. Photo: STAFF
2. St Cuthbert's, Pemberton, amateur rugby league team in May 1982
. Photo: STAFF
3. Every vantage point taken by spectators at a stage of the Lombard RAC Rally which roared through the grounds of Haigh Hall Country Park on Tuesday November 22 1983
. Photo: FO
4. The Wigan Rugby Union Under 12s team who won a sevens competition in March 1983
. Photo: FO
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.