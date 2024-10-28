With Hallowe’en just around the corner, thoughts can turn to the supernatural.

And so here is a reminder of a genuinely frightening episode of Wigan history dating back 14 years when a young mum and her toddler daughter were being haunted by a poltergeist.

When the Wigan Evening Post caught up with student midwife Holly Taylor and her two-year-old daughter Willow in December 2010, they were refusing to sleep at their apartment in Pemberton town centre after a terrifying series of events.

And few people the 22-year-old had told were doubting her, because many have witnessed ghostly goings-on too.

Holly Taylor, who believed her flat in Woodford Street, Pemberton, was haunted, with daughter Willow

The building stands on the site of the former Pemberton Police Station in Ormskirk Road, which had a reputation for being haunted.

An officer who used to work there confirmed to the paper that the station was notorious for unexplained footsteps and doors banging, and that the culprit was believed to be the ghost of an inspector who hanged himself in a cell.

In the previous four months Holly had experienced:

Plates flying off the kitchen work surface and smashing on the floor;

Ornaments and other objects being moved around or knocked over while she is out;

Footsteps and the front door being opened despite her having the only key;

All the flat’s lights being switched back on after she has gone to bed;

The electric smoke alarm going off randomly;

Drawers in Willow’s bedroom being opened and emptied while the tot sleeps.

Holly said: “I love this place and I don’t want to move, but something needs to be done to give me peace.

“It is scary what is going on but I also feel like my privacy is being invaded.

“I have spoken to several people and some have experienced or heard of things happening here when it was the police station.

The Dead Connections paranormal investigations team of John Strickland, Adam Butler and Emma Butler

“The lady in the next flat said that a cup had flown at her out of a cupboard once but she had tried to convince herself that it was some kind of accident.

“The man down the corridor says he’s heard footsteps when there was no-one there.

“I’ve heard about the hanged policeman, but also about a child who might have died even before it was a police station.”

Holly moved into the flat in June of 2010, and said that while she had occasional uneasy feelings over the first few weeks, the first dramatic incident took place one August evening when she and boyfriend Jordan O’Neill were watching TV and Willow was asleep.

Pemberton Police Station had a reputation for being haunted

It was while a trailer for the movie The Last Exorcism was on screen that Holly said, “I’m not watching that”, and turned away to see several plates in the kitchen crash to the floor

In late October, Holly was in the flat on her own.

She said: “I tidied up, switched off all the lights and went to bed at midnight.

“I had become scared of the dark since moving in, so as soon as I was in my bedroom, I turned on the telly for comfort and went to sleep with it on.

“I was woken up at 3am by the sound of the front door opening and thought someone was in the house.

“I rang the police on my mobile and when I came out of the bedroom to answer the door to them, I found all the lights had been switched on, and the security chain, which I had fastened before going to bed, was hanging down and still swinging.

“I was convinced someone had been in my flat so I rang the letting agents Reeds Rains the next day. I wanted to know who else had a key, but they assured me no one else did.

“I am getting so paranoid that I am beginning to take pictures of things in the flat on my mobile before I go out to see whether they’ve moved when I get back.

“My mum (Diane McKay) felt a presence very early on, and refuses to babysit here.”

Reeds Rains is on the ground floor of the building and staff said they knew about the hauntings.

Negotiator Denise Edge said: “I’ve not seen or heard anything but other people have.

“Our mortgage adviser was in on his own the other week and had locked up before doing some work when he heard footsteps.

“But when he went to look, no one was there.”

And the police officer, who asked not to be named, said: “The old Pemberton Police Station had a reputation for being haunted.

“Every time there was an unexplained noise around the place, everyone would say ‘it’s Bert the ghost again’.

“There was one officer who refused to be in there on his own.”

Later that December, paranormal investigators from an organisation called Dead Connections – who had read the Evening Post article and got in touch with Holly – carried out an exorcism at the flat.

This was before the team refuted the idea of a police officer or child, saying that they believed the ghost was that of a woman, who had died in a fire.

Dead Connections members Emma and Adam Butler, Robyn Davies and John Strickland spent the night in the flat with a variety of technological instruments including an electromagnetic field meter (which at times almost went off the scale despite being nowhere near electrical appliances), and a voice recorder.

Emma said they had spent many nights in allegedly haunted buildings, but this one had proved one of the most frightening and eventful.

The team, who were joined by Holly, Willow and Jordan, heard breathing and clicking noises and also a series of tappings by which they attempted to communicate.

The taps appeared to be coming from Willow’s bedroom which was empty (the youngster was sleeping in another room).

And as the questions they asked about who was there were answered, the meter would leap from green to red.

They also used what is known as a Frank’s Box, which picks up radio station white noise and occasional words.

And through these two forms of communications, Emma and her team concluded that they were talking to a woman who had died in a fire and needed help to “cross over” – although, perplexingly, the name Simon kept coming through too.

Photographs taken during the night also showed grey orbs, about the size of tennis balls, floating in the air which no one had seen at the time.

Emma said: “We always go into situations like this trying to explain things normally first, but really there was a heck of a lot happening that we could not account for.

“There were all kinds of noises. A cupboard in Willow’s bedroom, which doesn’t have a weak catch on it, popped open at one point and the smoke detector kept bleeping even though there was no fire and there were new batteries in it.

“At one point, there was a very loud bang which took us all by surprise and it was tempting to run away.

“There has also been something weird happening with memory lapses.

“Robyn and I went to look round the flat a few days before we spent the night there, and then went back home and apparently had a long conversation with Adam and John about a cat.

“But when the lads reminded us of it the next day, neither of us had any recollection of the conversation.

“We mentioned this to Holly and she said that it was always happening to her too.

“Twenty-minute passages would just vanish from her memory.”

At the end of the night, the team carried out an hour-long blessing ceremony, which involved the use of sage – a herb associated with exorcism – and calling on the spirit to leave the family and the flat and move to the other side.

And it seemed to have done the trick.

Emma said: “Holly says nothing has happened since.

“Her daughter has just spent her first uninterrupted sleep in the flat, the smoke alarm doesn’t bleep any more and even the clock which stopped after it fell off the wall has started working again.”

Holly said: “All the noises have stopped. It’s amazing and I’m very grateful to them.”