Gorgeous black and white pictures taken at several Wigan primary schools way back in 1976

By Michelle Adamson
Published 27th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST
It’s almost half a century ago when these pictures were taken by Wigan Observer photographers of youngsters at various different schools.

Winstansley CE Primary, Stubshaw Cross Juniors and Ince Belle Green Primary Schools all star in this gallery dating from 1976.

Forming alphabet letters are Darren Peet, Martyn O'Brien and Stuart Hesketh at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

The football team at Stubshaw Cross CE Junior School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Helen Sherrington on the Lego assembly line at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

Music and song for third years at Stubshaw Cross CE Junior School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

