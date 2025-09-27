Winstansley CE Primary, Stubshaw Cross Juniors and Ince Belle Green Primary Schools all star in this gallery dating from 1976.
1. 1976
Forming alphabet letters are Darren Peet, Martyn O'Brien and Stuart Hesketh at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1976
The football team at Stubshaw Cross CE Junior School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1976
Helen Sherrington on the Lego assembly line at Winstanley CE Primary School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1976
Music and song for third years at Stubshaw Cross CE Junior School in October 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell