Half a century ago: see what was making Wigan news in 1974

By Charles Graham
Published 31st Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
This collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive takes readers back 50 years to what was making the news in 1974.

Enjoy the trip down Memory Lane!

1. Wigan news in pictures - 1974

2. Wigan girls Kathleen Griffin, left, who was competing in the Junior 800m and Morag Rogers in the Junior 100m at the Lancashire Schools Athletics Championships held at Woodhouse Stadium

3. A little boy is captivated by the trains at the Wigan Model Railway exhibition at Mesnes High School

4. Annie Fairhurst, aged 80, in the fields around her cottage off Walthew Lane, Roby Mill. She had lived in the cottage for 40 years with no electricity or sewerage

