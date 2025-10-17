To get folk in the mood, here are some pictures taken in 2009 of youngsters having fun at Hallow’en events both at Wigan indoor market and the Asda superstore at Newtown.
1. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009
Asda Hallowe'en party organiser David Bold with Colette and Rebecca Rimmer Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009
Witches Violet Ashcroft, Megan Bradshaw, and Charlotte Naylor at the Asda party Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009
Left to right:Joseph Ainscough, Lilly King and Ella-May King at the Asda party Photo: Gary Brunskill