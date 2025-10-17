Here are Wigan youngsters having a scarily good time at Hallowe'en events at Asda and the indoor market

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Oct 2025, 04:55 BST
Hallowe’en isn’t too far away now and families with small children will be stocking up on creepy costumes for a spot of trick-or-treating at the end of the month.

To get folk in the mood, here are some pictures taken in 2009 of youngsters having fun at Hallow’en events both at Wigan indoor market and the Asda superstore at Newtown.

1. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009

2. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009

Asda Hallowe'en party organiser David Bold with Colette and Rebecca Rimmer Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009

Witches Violet Ashcroft, Megan Bradshaw, and Charlotte Naylor at the Asda party Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Wigan Hallowe'en fun in 2009

Left to right:Joseph Ainscough, Lilly King and Ella-May King at the Asda party Photo: Gary Brunskill

