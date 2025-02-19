Historical views of Wigan, some dating back a century

It’s always fascinating to see familiar places as they were a long time ago to compare with their modern-day appearance. And here are several pictures taken of Wigan, some dating back more than a century.

Certain views are a lot more recognisable than others.

Vintage views of Wigan

1. Retro

Vintage views of Wigan Photo: UGC

2. RETRO

The Commercial Yard in January 1971. The Commercial Hotel on the left and memories of a pie and pint of Double Diamond. Latimer's grocers in the middle, Sawbridge's butchers and McGregors painting and decorating shops on the right. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. RETRO

A vintage view of Wallgate between North Western Station and Wigan Pier. Photo: SUBMITTED

4. RETRO

A view across Station Road showing Central Station and the Scholes flats in the foreground with Wigan Little Theatre, Walter Heyes Electrical Works and Central Park in the background in the late 1960s. Photo: Frank Orrell

