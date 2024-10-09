History: pictures of wartime Wigan and Wiganers 1941-45

By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
Last month we published a gallery of pictures showing Wigan and its people in the first two years of World War Two (1939-1940). These pictures are from the remaining years of the war (1941-1945) and show that life continued as normal as possible for some and was very different for others.

They include celebrations in 1945 when VE Day took place and peace returned to Europe.

1. Wigan and Wiganers 1941-1945

2. Ladies who joined the Fire Service in Wigan 1941. At that time it was the AFS but later nationalised, renamed NFS. The lady with the hat on the front row was Leading Firewoman Mrs Boliver, the officer on her left was Officer Walter Whittle who took on the job of teaching the recruits about the service. Most of them ended up as telephonists, but a few as chauffers driving the officers' cars

3. Girls from the Fenton and Miles Clothing factory during their lunch break in the grounds of Wigan parish church 1941

4. Building of the BICC factory in Leigh, in 1941

