Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The victims of atrocities will be remembered at events held in Wigan borough later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the latest Holocaust Memorial Day will be a particularly special one because it is its 80th anniversary: the first being the 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp.

Sam Neumann, the son of Holocaust survivor Eva Neumann (now aged 96), will give a talk at the sold-out ceremonies held at Leigh Town Hall from 11am to noon and Wigan Town Hall from 2pm to 3pm on the day itself: Monday January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A candleholder carrying 80 candles, designed by students from Ashton’s St Edmond Arrowsmith High, will also be unveiled.

St Edmond Arrowsmith High School pupils who designed a special candleholder for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. They are pictured with design technology teacher Stuart Morris and Jean Hensey-Reynard

Holocaust Memorial Day isn’t only concerned with that human tragedy, but other monstrous acts committed since. There will be a special focus on the Bosnian War this time because it is 30 years since 8,000 Muslim men and boys were massacred at Srebrenica.

Retired teacher Jean Hensey-Reynard, as ever, is co-ordinating the ceremonies and also a Holocaust exhibition in the days after at Leigh’s Spinners Mill.

It opens on Wednesday January 29 and from 4pm until 6pm primary school years 5 and 6 and secondary school pupils can visit. From 6.30pm until 7.15pm there will be speeches, a poem and a talk from Hannah Goldstone from the Northern Holocaust Education Group for an adult audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Film Factory will then screen the film Sophie Scholl: The Final Days about a woman who bravely organised a pacificism movement in Nazi Germany. Tickets for this must be booked on the Film Factory website. The candelholder will join other exhibits for free viewing on January 30 and 31 and February 1.