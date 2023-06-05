IN PICTURES: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Wigan Youth Zone with a trip back to launch day 2013
In June 2013, Wigan Youth Zone opened with a day of celebration with a variety of free activities in Mesnes Park, demonstrations of what the new facility had to offer for the young people of the borough and a parade through Wigan town centre with the FA Cup which Wigan Athletic had won a few weeks before.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
We take you back to that memorable day.
