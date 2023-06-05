News you can trust since 1853
IN PICTURES: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Wigan Youth Zone with a trip back to launch day 2013

In June 2013, Wigan Youth Zone opened with a day of celebration with a variety of free activities in Mesnes Park, demonstrations of what the new facility had to offer for the young people of the borough and a parade through Wigan town centre with the FA Cup which Wigan Athletic had won a few weeks before.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

We take you back to that memorable day.

Life President Dave Whelan, right, with the FA Cup as founder chairman Martin Ainscough cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of Wigan Youth Zone.

1. 2013 - Wigan Youth Zone

Life President Dave Whelan, right, with the FA Cup as founder chairman Martin Ainscough cut the ribbon to mark the official opening of Wigan Youth Zone. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Crowds gather to show support and get a look inside.

2. 2013 - Wigan Youth Zone

Crowds gather to show support and get a look inside. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Employment youth worker Jayne West, centre, with volunteers Jade Jones, left, and young leader Adam Jones, right, at the official opening of Wigan Youth Zone.

3. 2013 - Wigan Youth Zone

Employment youth worker Jayne West, centre, with volunteers Jade Jones, left, and young leader Adam Jones, right, at the official opening of Wigan Youth Zone. Photo: Michelle Adamson

The brightly coloured walls celebrate famous aspects of Wigan, at the official opening of Wigan Youth Zone.

4. 2013 - Wigan Youth Zone

The brightly coloured walls celebrate famous aspects of Wigan, at the official opening of Wigan Youth Zone. Photo: Michelle Adamson

