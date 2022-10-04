News you can trust since 1853
The Corrie Shelley Band on stage.
IN PICTURES: Wigan borough Mine is Yours Festival

Lancashire Mining Museum at Astley Green hosted an event celebrating heritage and culture. The Mine is Yours Festival included a colliers’ parade, crafts, poetry and music and was organised by Wigan-based Healthy Arts with support from National Lottery Heritage Fund, Wigan Council and Peel L&P.

By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:30 pm

The Mine is Yours Festival – photographs by Lancashire Mining Museum photographer Gary Clee.

The Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan, right, and consort Coun Clive Morgan, second from right, in an interview with former miner Eric.

Photo: Gary Clee

Paul Leffler and Barry Sherman performance 'Coal Not Dole'

Photo: photos by Gary Clee

Gacko, street entertainer.

Photo: Gary Clee

Wigan Community Choir perform.

Photo: Gary Clee

