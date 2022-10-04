IN PICTURES: Wigan borough Mine is Yours Festival
Lancashire Mining Museum at Astley Green hosted an event celebrating heritage and culture. The Mine is Yours Festival included a colliers’ parade, crafts, poetry and music and was organised by Wigan-based Healthy Arts with support from National Lottery Heritage Fund, Wigan Council and Peel L&P.
By Michelle Adamson
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 12:30 pm
The Mine is Yours Festival – photographs by Lancashire Mining Museum photographer Gary Clee.
