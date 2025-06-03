Ince residents photographed in the 1970s and '80s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
Nostalgic feelings are sure to be stirred by our little picture gallery depicting residents of Ince taken by Wigan photographers in the 1970s and ’80s.

See if any of these faces ring a bell.

1. Faces from Ince in the 1970s and '80s

Ince Carnival parade on Saturday 22nd of May 1976. Photo: Frank Orrell

The Ince United football team in December 1985. Photo: Frank Orrell

Infants show their bag designs at Ince CE Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

