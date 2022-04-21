Lancaster Castle in all its splendour
Lancaster Castle in all its splendour

Lancaster Castle Tour - a great day out in Lancashire for all the family

If you’re looking for a trip out with the family this Spring then put Lancaster Castle on your ‘places to visit’ list.

By Jon Peake
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:52 am
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 12:01 pm

The castle is an ancient scheduled monument and Grade 1 listed building. It forms part of an ancient inheritance known as the Duchy of Lancaster, which began in 1265.

The castle is steeped in history and tales of incarceration. It has been a prisoner-of-war camp and a police training academy. The Lancashire Witches were imprisoned and tried at the castle in 1612.

Around 1850 it became one of the largest debtors’ prisons outside London and it was used as a Category C prison until 2011 and still has an operational court.

Visitors can tour the castle seven days a week and hear all about its amazing history – find out more here

1. Magnificent

The entrance to the magnificent castle

Photo: JP

Photo Sales

2. Welcome

The entrance to the castle complete with portcullis

Photo: JP

Photo Sales

3. Courtyard

Inside the grounds of the castle where the tour starts

Photo: JP

Photo Sales

4. Steeped in history

A section of one of the castle towers dating back to the 13th century

Photo: JP

Photo Sales
LancashireLondon
Next Page
Page 1 of 2