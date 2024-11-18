Members of the Queen's Hall restoration project team, Left to right: Dave Williams and John Parker

It has been part of the Wigan town centre skyline for well over a century, but a landmark church’s eye-catching dome is in desperate need of repair.

In fact so bad is the problem with the Grade II Queen’s Hall cupola that Historic England has now included it on the organisation’s At Risk register.

Applications are already being processed by the resident Methodist Mission on Market Street, with hopes high that the Heritage Lottery Fund will be able to give a substantial chunk of cash to save the striking feature.

Engineers have said that the dome, which has a tree growing out of it, is safe for now. But if nothing is done, the building would eventually have to close.

The Queen's Hall was until 1987 the borough's biggest concert venue as well as a church but then a large part of it was demolished to make way for a new bus station

Custodians of the church believe that around £800,000 is required to restore the cupola, but there are other works required at the church too which would push the bill up to the £1.2m mark.

Those with longer memories will recall that the Queen’s Hall used to be a much bigger structure. It was built and opened by Methodists in 1906 and for decades was easily Wigan’s biggest church, seating 2,000 people and was complete with a balcony and impressive church organ.

This meant that it was often hired out to other organisations for performances, including large-scale concerts.

John Parker with the Queen's Hall - a Wigan town centre landmark since 1906 - in the background

In 1985, though, Wigan Council compulsorily purchased most of the building which it then demolished to make way for the town’s new bus station.

However the historic entrance block building was retained and, after certain works, became a much smaller church seating around 140.

The building's significance to Wigan is underscored by two blue plaques in the entrance area. One commemorates the formation of Wigan Athletic Football Club within its walls, while the other honours Margery Booth, an opera singer and British spy who performed in the concert hall.

The Brick homelessess charity’s roots are very much there too.

Currently, the building plays a key role in breaking down barriers to opportunity for local people. It hosts meetings for addiction support groups, provides adult community education, and offers access to a café.

The frontage boasts an Edwardian Baroque-style turret with red brick and stone-coloured dressings, and which has been a familiar sight in the town for over a century. But, as Heritage England points out, it now requires “extensive high-level repairs to address deterioration.”

Local preacher John Parker is a member of the church's leadership team and chair of the building’s restoration project.

He said: “Overall the church is in pretty good nick, but the tree growing out of the masonry of the cupola is a major problem which needs sorting as a matter of urgency.

"Engineers say it is OK for now and, if it deteriorates to a degree further, we could put netting around it, but in the longer term it needs expert restoration otherwise the building would have to shut.

"This isn’t going to be cheap. When we costed everything the scaffolding alone would set us back £100,000 because it would have to be cantilevered across the building.

"We have presented our case to the Heritage Lottery and they say we meet their criteria. We are now in the process of putting in a detailed plan which they should get by about the end of February. It will then take them several months to consider. These things do take time but, while not being an expert, I would hope to see it all sorted within three years.”

Fund-raising efforts and approaches to other organisations are also being made in parallel to the main application.

Mr Parker said that other works were required to bring the church up to scratch, not least the installation of a new lift and central heating system.

He added: “There are one or two other jobs we want to do around the place too. It's about restoring the building and also developing our community work.

"The Galleries project across the road is going to bring a large hotel and a lot of other accommodation which will repopulate the town so that it is more like Wigan when the Queen’s Hall was built. In thoses days it was surrounded by terraced homes.

"So there will be many more people around which is great for us.

"The application process is very complicated but we are chugging along.”

The Heritage at Risk Register gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places. It helps to ensure they can be protected and continue to be enjoyed in the future.

Historic England says that “heritage brings local communities together, inspires creativity and boosts economic growth.”

It says latest research shows that the heritage sector in the North West is an important source of prosperity and growth, contributing £4.5bn to the regional economy and employing 57,000 people annually.

The organisation works closely with partners and communities across the country to breathe new life into the places that need it most. Home to an array of historical attractions, heritage tourism generated £3bn in spend in the North West in 2023 and 25 million day visits were made to historic sites.

Historic England awarded £1.53m in grants for repairs to eight sites in the North West during 2023/2024.

Many buildings and sites have been rescued with the help and commitment of local people, communities, charities, owners and funders, including The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

There are also buildings and places which need help. Over the past year, eight historic buildings and sites have been added to the Register in the North West because they are at risk of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

In total, there are 416 entries on the Heritage at Risk Register in the North West in 2024 – three more than in 2023.