Local history: more than a 100 years of pictures from Atherton Road, Hindley and Hindley Green

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Atherton Road in Hindley and Hindley Green is one of Wigan’s longest and most important routes in Wigan borough.

No surprise then that we have a nice collection of pictures taken of people, places and events there over a century.

1. Atherton Road, Hindley and Hindley Green

2. Chezza's Butty Box on Atherton Road in Hindley Green celebrated its first birthday in 2012 with a cup cake competition in aid of Joing Jack. Pictured is Emma Joinson with her cakes

3. This photo shows a pawnbroker and his family outside his shop on Atherton Road, Hindley Green at least 110 years ago

4. Suzie Schofield, of Sneaky Peeks Boutique

