Local history: pictures of Wigan people, places and events in 1981

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Our latest dip into the Wigan Today picture archives results in this gallery from 1981, giving readers an idea of some of the events, both newsy and sporting that were happening locally that year.

The final days of the Wigan Casino and the wedding of Charles and Di were just a part of it.

1. Slices of Wigan life in 1981

. Photo: STAFF

2. A Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer Royal Wedding party at Scarisbrick Street

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. A burst pipe in Wigan town centre creates a spectacular geyser

. Photo: STAFF

4. Wigan town centre taken on a Saturday afternoon shopping trip by Wigan Evening Post reader David Wharton

. Photo: David Wharton

