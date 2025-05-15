Location filming in Ince of a Jimmy McGovern drama 25 years ago

The clock goes back exactly quarter of a century to May 2000 for these pictures which show when the streets of Higher Ince were transformed to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead, for a Jimmy McGovern period drama Liam made by Liverpool-based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. It was directed by the Oscar-nominated film legend Stephen Frears.