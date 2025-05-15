Location filming in Ince of a Jimmy McGovern drama 25 years ago

By Michelle Adamson
Published 15th May 2025, 04:55 BST
The clock goes back exactly quarter of a century to May 2000 for these pictures which show when the streets of Higher Ince were transformed to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead, for a Jimmy McGovern period drama Liam made by Liverpool-based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. It was directed by the Oscar-nominated film legend Stephen Frears.

Ince has been a popular haunt of film-makers over the years.

RETRO - 2000

Photo: Frank Orrell

RETRO

Photo: Frank Orrell

Some of the actors on site when streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC.

RETRO - 2000

Some of the actors on site when streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. Photo: Frank Orrell

Streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC.

RETRO 2000

Streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. Photo: Frank Orrell

