Ince has been a popular haunt of film-makers over the years.
1. RETRO - 2000
- Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
- Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO - 2000
Some of the actors on site when streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO 2000
Streets in Higher Ince were transformed in May 2000 to create the illusion of 1930s Birkenhead for a Jimmy McGovern period drama "Liam" made by Liverpool based Liam Films in conjunction with the BBC. Photo: Frank Orrell